NFL World Is Praying For Philadelphia Eagles Star Today

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadephia Eagles are hoping Josh Sweat's injury isn't a serious one.

Sweat, who's one of their best defensive players, went down early during Sunday afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints. He got shaken up as he was making a tackle and had to be stretchered off the field.

Here's a replay:

The NFL community is really hoping that this is nothing serious for the Eagles star.

Sweat came into this game with great numbers. He currently has 47 total tackles (31 solo), 11 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass defended.

He's currently being transported via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, per a report.

Hopefully, this is nothing serious because the Eagles will need him if they want to make a Super Bowl run starting in a couple of weeks.