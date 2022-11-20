NFL World Is Praying For Veteran Colts Player Today

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will be without offensive lineman Matt Pryor on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Pryor is reportedly in the hospital being treated for an illness, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.

Pryor has been serving as a backup to starting guard Will Fries after he lost his starting role earlier in the season. Prior to that, he made 15 starts over the last three seasons and has appeared in 54 games since 2019.

The NFL community is hoping that this illness is nothing serious.

"Jesus I hope he will be okay," one tweet read.

"Hope he gets better," another tweet read.

Dennis Kelly will likely start in place of both Smith and Pryor since they're not able to go.

The Colts will take on the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET.