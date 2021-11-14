The Spun

NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur discuss a play on the Green Bay Packers sideline.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers discusses with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s contest, many expected a high-scoring affair at Lambeau Field, with Rodgers and Wilson leading their respective offenses up and down the field.

That…has not happened.

At the start of the fourth quarter, it’s Green Bay 3, Seattle 0.

Who expected this?

It’s been a very unpredictable Sunday in Green Bay.

Perhaps the cold weather is playing into the defensive-minded contest. Neither Rodgers nor Wilson have been able to get much going.

The Packers and the Seahawks actually played the lowest-scoring first half of the 2021 NFL regular season. It’s safe to say that no one expected this.

The third quarter wasn’t any better, as Green Bay is still leading Seattle, 3-0, at the start of the fourth quarter.

Hopefully the final 15 minutes will be more eventful.

