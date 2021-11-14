NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s contest, many expected a high-scoring affair at Lambeau Field, with Rodgers and Wilson leading their respective offenses up and down the field.

That…has not happened.

At the start of the fourth quarter, it’s Green Bay 3, Seattle 0.

Who expected this?

Seahawks vs. Packers

Expectations vs. Reality pic.twitter.com/9ogMvMy5Zp — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 14, 2021

It’s been a very unpredictable Sunday in Green Bay.

Perhaps the cold weather is playing into the defensive-minded contest. Neither Rodgers nor Wilson have been able to get much going.

The Packers and the Seahawks actually played the lowest-scoring first half of the 2021 NFL regular season. It’s safe to say that no one expected this.

Despite the return of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, the Packers and Seahawks just played the lowest-scoring first half of this NFL season. https://t.co/12TVptARfH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 14, 2021

The third quarter wasn’t any better, as Green Bay is still leading Seattle, 3-0, at the start of the fourth quarter.

Hopefully the final 15 minutes will be more eventful.