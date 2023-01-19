NFL World Is Saddened By The Aldon Smith Update

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Nick Mullens #4 of the San Francisco 49ers is pressured by defensive end Aldon Smith #58 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The disappointing saga of former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith took another dark turn this week.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith has reached a deal with the San Mateo County District Attorney's office in his ongoing DUI case. He will be pleading nolo contendere to a felony charge of drunk driving causing injury.

As part of the agreement, the San Mateo court will not impose a sentence of higher than 16 months in prison on Smith. Probation or a stint in county jail are both on the table for the former NFL star. Sentencing is currently scheduled for March.

NFL fans can't help but lament how much wasted potential Smith had. Many believe he could have been one of the greatest in NFL history if it weren't for his persistent personal problems.

Aldon Smith was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as one of the best pass rushers the NFL had ever seen. He became the fastest player in history to record 30 career sacks, doing so in a mere 27 games, and holds the record for most sacks over a player's first two seasons with 33.5.

Unfortunately, things began to unravel for Smith after his rookie season with arrests and substance abuse policy violations resulting in multiple suspensions and a trip to rehab.

He had a short stint with the Raiders in 2015 and was suspended between 2016 and 2019 before reemerging with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

But now it appears that Smith's NFL dream is over for good.