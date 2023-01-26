NFL World Is Saddened By The Steve Wilks Development

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Steve Wilks of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers became the first team of the 2023 offseason to announce their new head coach.

Carolina decided on former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead their team. While that's great news for Reich and his family, it was a tough pill to swallow for one person in particular.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks did everything short of dragging the Panthers to the playoffs after stepping in for a fired Matt Rhule. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Panthers ownership.

Fans weren't thrilled to see Wilks get passed over for the job.

"Steve Wilks takes an underperforming team, turns them into a competitive squad, flirts with the playoffs without a legit option at QB… and it wasn’t enough to land the head coaching job," NFL writer Mike Jones said.

"Steve Wilks did a tremendous job here. (And I mean that) My heart goes out to him. I don’t know what’s next for big Steve, but he’s more than deserving of an opportunity," added another fan.

"Honestly, what more could Steve Wilks have done?" asked another.

Will Wilks get another chance to be a head coach in the future?