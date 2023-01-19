NFL World Is Saddened By Tony Dungy Development

Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy is trending on Twitter this Wednesday. Oddly enough, it has nothing to do with the NFL.

Dungy responded to a tweet about Rep. Sandra Feist's recent statement. She argued that menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms.

"There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if we add ‘female,’ we might become obsolete very quickly," Feist said. "Second, not all students who menstruate are female. We need to make sure all students have access to these products. There are obviously less non-female menstruating students and therefore their usage will be much lower. That was actually calculated into the cost of this."

Clearly, Dungy is not a fan of this proposal.

"That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

NFL fans are quite disappointed that Dungy would share this comment on Twitter.

One fan responded, "If you believe this obvious lie, that’s really pretty sad."

"It is so sad to find out what kind of person you truly are," another fan tweeted at Dungy. "Such a disappointment. Be better."

"Dude this is sad," a third fan wrote. "That you believe this obvious lie is sad and disingenuous."

Dungy ultimately deleted his tweet about "students who identify as cats."

Of course, screenshots are forever.