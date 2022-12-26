NFL World Is Shocked By The Russell Wilson Sideline Video

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Fans were very confused by a sideline conversation Russell Wilson had with his Broncos teammates on Sunday.

In the middle of Denver's Christmas Day battle with the Rams, the struggling nine-time Pro Bowler held a football over his mouth while talking to his offensive line on the bench.

Something that had the NFL world lost:

"He’s always doing things for the camera," tweeted Geoff Schwartz.

"Tug Speedman at QB," a user replied.

"Completely unnecessary. He’s been too much [the] last two years," commented CBS' Chick Hernandez.

"61 is disgusted," an Eagles fan laughed.

"Russ pissed me off so much this year and I’m not even a Broncos fan."

"Same energy as calling out 'Run & Pass' on every defensive play and getting on teammates to join him," another user said. "High school stuff."

"What is he even doing?"

"Just perpetually yelling 'let’s ride' as the offensive linemen stare off into the distance," another tweeted.

Strange times in Mile High.