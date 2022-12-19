NFL World Is Shocked By Tom Brady's Mistakes Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

If there's one player in NFL history that you can usually trust not to turn the ball over, it's Tom Brady. That's what makes his performance today downright perplexing.

Brady has committed multiple turnovers against the Cincinnati Bengals today and the Buccaneers have blown a 17-point lead in the process. In the third quarter, all four of the Bucs' drives ended with turnovers - a Gio Bernard fumble, a Tom Brady interception, a Tom Brady fumble and a second Tom Brady fumble.

The Bengals managed to score on all four of the drives resulting from the Bucs' turnovers to take a 27-17 lead in the fourth quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, Brady threw a second interception for the Bucs' fifth-straight turnover.

The wider NFL world is stunned by how poorly Brady has performed today. As you might imagine, he's getting roasted pretty hard right now:

A loss today would keep the Buccaneers from taking a two-game lead in the NFC South division title race. Even if they somehow manage to come back and win this game, their remaining games won't give anyone confidence that they'll be a threat in the playoffs.

Maybe Tom Brady has checked out like some people have started to suggest. That certainly wouldn't be in line with what we know about him though.

Is Brady going to be at 100-percent for this playoff push?