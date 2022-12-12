NFL World Is Speculating About Geno Smith's Future

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Geno Smith has been a revelation in Seattle, and the Seahawks reportedly want to keep it going.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz (via Dov Kleiman): "Both the Seahawks and Geno Smith want to sign a long-term deal to keep the QB in Seattle." Adding, "The only potential issue is another team coming in with a bigger offer."

The NFL world began to speculate on Geno's football future on social media.

"They aren't even making the playoffs lmao," a user laughed.

"He’s had a great season but I don’t think I’d keep him around as a long-term starter if we can pick up a decent young QB in the draft," a fan replied.

"That Seattle could trade a Hall of Fame QB for an absolute haul and somehow resurrect the career of Geno Smith is almost unbelievable," tweeted Anand Nanduri. "He will absolutely get paid this offseason, but the real story here is that he’s played himself into a starting role for the foreseeable future."

"Happy for this man. He’s earned it," another said. "Caught up in a s---ty situation after being drafted by the Jets (of course). He’s finally paved his way into one of the better QBs in the league."

Are you riding with Geno if you're in the Seahawks front office?