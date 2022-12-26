NFL World Is Speculating About Sean Payton On Monday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

After Nathaniel Hackett was shown the door following an embarrassing blowout loss to the injury-plagued Rams, fans began to speculate on who the next coach could be in Mile High.

And one name kept coming up: former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

"Wow, Broncos moved on quickly from first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett," tweeted Mike Triplett. "Obviously have to wonder if they would be interested in trading for Sean Payton — and if Payton would be interested in trying to revive Russell Wilson."

"Broncos submitting an offer to Sean Payton," said Barstool Sports.

"I personally don’t think the Broncos will be a player in the Sean Payton sweepstakes," tweeted podcaster Chris Rosvoglou.

"Feel like the Broncos best chance at a quick fix is to give Sean Payton a blank check and hope he can make Russ not awful," commented Big Cat.

"Broncos showing up to Sean Payton's doorstep," said Pickswise.

Do you think the Broncos job would be appealing to Payton?