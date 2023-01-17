NFL World Is Speculating About Tom Brady Punishment

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nothing was made of Tom Brady's apparent slide tackle in the third quarter of Monday night's playoff game against the Cowboys, but could a fine be on the way?

No flag was thrown, and there was no mention of it on the broadcast, but many fans on social media believe the GOAT should be cutting a check to the league office for his "dirty" play.

When asked if Brady will be fined, here's some of what the NFL world had to say:

"Yep," a user replied.

"They better," another said.

"Should definitely be fined."

"2 times same play…." another user commented.

"If we callin it fairly than yes bc it was clearly dirty."

"Has quite a history of this stuff doesn’t he?" a fan asked.

"If Mac Jones was fined why can’t he be fined?

What do you think Brady's punishment should be?