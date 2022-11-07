NFL World Is Stunned By Colts Interim Head Coach Pick

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts not only stunned the NFL world with their decision to fire head coach Frank Reich on Monday, but also with who they elected to be his interim replacement.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"Colts are naming their former six-time Pro-Bowl C and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Saturday has been a consultant for the team, is in its Ring Of Honor, and also was head coach for the Hebron Christian Academy football team in Dacula, Georgia."

Fans reacted to Saturday's surprising hiring on social media.

"What? Wow, what?" Dov Kleiman asked.

"Former Packers legend now the HC of the Colts," shared John Miller.

"I respect the fully intentional tank job effort that is ongoing," a fan said. "Way to go Colts."

"HOLY S---," replied Will Compton in all-caps.

"You know how College GameDay does celebrity guest picker - and sometimes the picker has tangential ties to the school at best? This is like that. Only with a billion dollar NFL franchise on the line, rather than a head gear pick."

As the world turns in the NFL...