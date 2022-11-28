NFL World Is Stunned By Major 2023 Draft Decision

January 02, 2016: Penn State helmet during the TaxSlayer Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Georgia Bulldogs (24) defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions (17) at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, FL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the top prospects that was projected to be in next year's NFL Draft is returning to his alma mater for one more year.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu will return to school for the 2023 season. He was expected to be the first offensive lineman taken in next year's draft but that will have to wait until 2024.

Fashanu just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season and it was also his first season as a full-time starter.

When asked why he was returning to Happy Valley, he told Thamel that he feels like he has "unfinished business" and is hoping that the team can accomplish bigger goals next season.

The college football community is pretty surprised by this news.

"There is a lot to unpack here. Yes, NIL probably makes this easier. His late-season injury cost him a lot of playing time and I think the extra year will be good for him, he's only 19. But his stock is at a peak, so I'm a little surprised in this decision," Andrew Clay tweeted.

"Holy smokes," another tweet read.

Penn State finished the 2022 regular season with a 10-2 record.