The Buffalo Bills haven’t lived up to preseason expectations this year.

Buffalo, which entered the 2021 season with Super Bowl expectations, is coming off a tough Monday night loss to the New England Patriots. The Patriots, despite passing the ball just three times, took care of the Bills in Buffalo.

Now, on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay, the Bills are getting crushed by the Buccaneers.

It’s Tampa Bay 24, Buffalo 3 toward the end of the first half. Colin Cowherd can’t believe what he’s seeing from the Bills.

“I refuse to believe the Buffalo Bills are this bad. My bank account is about to believe it in two hours — but I’m not there yet,” he tweeted.

The Bills can put some of the blame on their defense, which has allowed the Buccaneers to march up and down the field – even Tom Brady with his legs.

Still, the Bills’ offense, led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, has only three points through nearly two quarters.

Buffalo needs to be much better.

Perhaps we’ll get a big second half from Buffalo, but things aren’t looking good in Tampa Bay right now.