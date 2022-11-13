NFL World Is Stunned By The Lions' Win On Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikingsat U.S. Bank Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Prior to Sunday, it had been 13 straight road losses for the Detroit Lions. But that all came to an end with this week's win over Justin Fields and the Bears.

Detroit was able to escape Soldier Field with a much-needed victory thanks to a huge stand when their defense needed it most.

The NFL world was stunned by the Lions performance in the early window to make it two straight dubs.

"Back to back wins for the #Lions, both happened in the division," tweeted Dov Kleiman. Noting, "They haven't won a road game since 2020."

"We’re built different in Detroit! LIONS WIN! #Respectfully," said cornerback Jeff Okudah.

"LIONS WIN LIONS WIN LIONS WIN LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOO TWO GAMES IN A ROW BABY," commented Evan Fox.

"Lions trailed Bears 24-10 entering the 4th qtr and rallied to win 31-30," Jason Starrett pointed out. "Per Stathead, it was Detroit’s 1st win after trailing by at least 14 pts entering the 4th qtr since 1993 vs Vikings (Trailed 27-13, won 30-27). The Lions had lost 98 straight such games entering today."

Should be a very happy victory Monday in the Motor City.