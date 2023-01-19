NFL World Is Stunned By The Saints' Coaching Decision

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It may have been understandable for the New Orleans Saints to retain head coach Dennis Allen after one difficult season. But the Saints' latest coaching decision practically has fans bringing out their pitchforks.

Saints insider Mike Triplett reported on Thursday that the team does not plan to fire or replace offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. now that the season is over. Per the report, the only staffing change the team is making as of now is run game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar.

Carmichael has been the Saints' offensive coordinator since 2009 and is one of the few staff members remaining from the initial hire of Sean Payton back in 2006. But in his first year without Payton, Carmichael's offense was largely toothless, finishing with 330 points - their fewest since 2005.

Most Saints fans are pretty annoyed with the decision. Though a few are happy enough if it means the team tanks in 2023 and winds up with Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft:

In fairness to Pete Carmichael Jr., there were many culprits in the Saints' offensive struggles this year that go beyond scheme. Not having Michael Thomas for most of the season and the team's limited options at quarterback definitely didn't help.

The Saints will most likely make big changes at quarterback and the rest of the offense in the coming offseason. If Carmichael can't get the team's engine rolling after that, he's going to be in bad shape coming out of 2023.

