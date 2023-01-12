NFL World Is Surprised By League's Atlanta Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL announced that a neutral site for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs has been selected.

If the Bills and Chiefs advance to the conference title game, they'll square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The reactions to this announcement have been all over the place.

For starters, some fans wanted a potential AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs to be played outdoors. It also appears fans find this statement to be quite suspicious.

"I’m sure all the other AFC teams are thrilled to know they have no shot," one fan said. "Let’s just play that game now."

Another fan tweeted, "now who the hell said there was going to be a chiefs and bills afc championship game?"

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta was designated a potential backup host site for postseason games prior to this season.

In the event the AFC Championship Game features a matchup other than Bills-Chiefs, it'll be played at the home stadium of the higher seed.