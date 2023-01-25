NFL World Is Surprised By The Sean Payton Development

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the Sean Payton sweepstakes.

Or perhaps the lack thereof. According to Rapoport, the potential landing spots for Payton are dwindling as second and third interviews are being scheduled.

He went as far as to say there might not be a place for Sean Payton on the sideline in 2023. Fans are stunned by the latest update considering Payton was the frontrunner for several openings just a few weeks ago.

"Man… 'As of right now, it doesn’t seem like there’s a place for Sean Payton.' This would really stink if it plays out like that," Saints reporter Nick Underhill said.

"Teams really don’t wanna give up picks for a coach, rightfully so! Especially if you’re a bad team, you need those picks," another fan said.

"It’s almost like teams don’t want to pay 20 million and give up a first rounder for a coach with the same resume as Mike McCarthy," joked a third.

It certainly seems like Payton will be back as a studio analyst instead of on the sideline when the 2023 season kicks off.