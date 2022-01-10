NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?

According to Tom Brady, they are.

Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.

Brady is making sure to compliment his opponent heading into the Wild Card round.

“We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. This is the toughest opponent all year. We’re playing a team that’s very talented. Very healthy,” Brady said.

“We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. This is the toughest opponent all year. We’re playing a team that’s very talented. Very healthy” -Tom Brady on facing Eagles in playoffs next weekend pic.twitter.com/iwMhamBzG0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 10, 2022

NFL fans aren’t really buying it, though.

The Eagles played the Buccaneers tough earlier this season. And Philadelphia has improved greatly since that contest.

Still, most would likely pick the Cowboys, Rams or Bills – or even the Saints, who beat the Bucs twice – as their toughest opponent.

“You can tell he doesn’t even believe what he’s saying. Lol,” one fan tweeted.

“He’s been around long enough to know not to say anything different,” another fan tweeted.

“Eagles still living in his head from 2018. Tommy has respect for us,” another fan added.

The NFC Matchups are SET! Let's do this 💪 pic.twitter.com/KWkEkomdEE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2022

Brady does owe the Eagles for that Super Bowl loss. Perhaps he’ll have some extra motivation heading into this weekend’s game.