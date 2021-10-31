NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Ridiculous Touchdown

Welcome to the NFL, Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback is obviously several games into his professional football career. However, Fields had what is arguably his “welcome to the NFL” moment on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fields, a first-year quarterback out of Ohio State, scored one of the most-amazing rushing touchdowns you’ll ever see.

This is Michael Vick-esque for a quarterback.

Rushing touchdowns don’t get much more impressive than that, quarterback or not.

Next Gen Stats had a pretty cool breakdown of the play, as well.

Justin Fields (22-yd rush TD) The probability Fields was expected to score a touchdown from the moment he broke the pocket to scramble? 🔸 TD Probability: 2.3% (+21 RYOE) Fields (Today): 10 carries, 103 rush yards, TD (+48 RYOE)#SFvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/9wt62VvrKa — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 31, 2021

Most fans are simply in awe of what Fields was able to do on that play. He’s shown flashes of extreme talent throughout his rookie season, but he’s really shining bright on Sunday.

An official welcome to the NFL to Justin Fields. Good god. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 31, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS MAKING THINGS HAPPEN!!! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 31, 2021

Many fans are joking that it’s because head coach Matt Nagy is away from the team.

Justin Fields without Matt Nagy. pic.twitter.com/9HGXsuIcnn — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 31, 2021

Regardless of the reason, Bears fans have to be excited about the future with plays like that from the quarterback position.

Chicago is trailing San Francisco, 30-22, in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Fields has thrown for 175 yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 rushes for 103 yards and a score.

The game between Chicago and San Francisco is on FOX.