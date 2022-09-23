NFL World Not Happy With Al Michaels Tonight - Here's Why

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a divisional showdown.

During the first half of action, play-by-play man Al Michaels addressed the Deshaun Watson situation. He, unfortunately, didn't mention the women impacted by Watson's behavior, which led to plenty of reaction on social media.

Fans weren't thrilled.

"Al Michaels managed to breezily run through 'the controversial' DeShaun Watson scandal without mentioning the victims," Don Van Natta Jr said tonight.

"But Michaels did say the owners are *not pleased* by Watson’s unprecedented $230 million guaranteed contract because billionaires feeling put out is the story."

"Al Michaels covered the Deshaun Watson story exactly like I expected he would and I'm still disappointed," another fan said.

"LMAO no way Al Michaels telling Watson to stop being a predator for $230M," said a third.

It's an uneasy topic, but Michaels is an experienced broadcaster and has to know how his comments will come across.