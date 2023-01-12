NFL World Not Happy With Brandon Staley After Mike Williams Update

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts to a call during a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers may be without one of their best wide receivers this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to head coach Brandon Staley, Mike Williams is questionable for the game after he didn't practice all week.

"The reps aren't what matter the rest is," Staley said.

Williams got hurt during the Chargers' regular season finale against the Denver Broncos last Sunday. It was a game that didn't mean anything since the Chargers were locked into the fifth seed.

Still, Staley decided to play all of his starters, some of which stayed in past halftime.

The NFL community isn't happy with Staley after he did that since Williams might not be ready to go for this game.

"Feel like I need to see video of him saying this to believe it's real. After how he coached it Sunday, then to say this? Absurd," another tweet read.

"Imagine if the rest mattered more than the reps last Sunday," another tweet read.

Kickoff for Chargers-Jaguars will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.