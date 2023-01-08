NFL World Not Happy With The Coin Flip Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Fans are already upset enough about the possibility of a coin flip to determine homefield advantage in the playoffs. But now the lack on transparency is leaving some to wonder.

According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, if a coin flip is needed it'll take place Sunday at the Bengals' stadium after Cincy's game but before the Chargers game.

Two representatives from each team will reportedly be in the room along with commissioner Roger Goodell (virtually) and an NFL official. It's reported that the flip will not be televised but will be recorded and later shared by the teams if necessary.

The NFL world was not happy with the news.

"They have a televised event for the schedule release... Why not do the coin flip?" a user asked.

"This is bulls---," tweeted Barstool's PFT Commenter. "We need to have the coin toss on live TV."

"NFL has no love for integrity of the game."

"Can not see any reason for not televising this," commented The Athletic's Ed Malyon.

How are you feeling about this one?