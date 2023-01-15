NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a bit on social media:

"Romo calling Josh Allen 'Mr. January' for having 2 great playoff performances in 6 playoff games is such an odd, yet not in any way shocking thing to hear," a user tweeted.

"Did Romo just call Josh Allen Mr. January?" asked Bob Fescoe. "Allen has yet to lead his team to a Super Bowl if I’m not mistaken."

"Tony Romo: This is why Josh Allen is Mr. January!!! ... My husband: Well, I guess that nickname makes sense because Allen has never played in February," a Chiefs fan replied.

"Did Tony Romo just call Josh Allen 'Mr. January????'" wondered Will Parkinson. "Buddy…. Settle down."

The Bills find themselves up 14-0 with two minutes to go in the first.