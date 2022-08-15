NFL World Not Happy With Zack Martin's Top 100 Ranking

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Bills defeated the Cowboys 26-15. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Part of the NFL's Top 100 list came out on Sunday night and it included Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Zack Martin.

Martin came in at No. 68, which marked his sixth-straight appearance in the NFL Top 100. That said, NFL fans thought Martin was badly snubbed with this ranking and said as much on social media.

"Yearly reminder that Zack Martin is actually a Top 10 player in the world…," one fan tweeted.

"I'm over this list already," another fan tweeted.

"This is very disrespectful. Multiple pro bowls, future HOF, and one of the best interior linemen in the league," another fan tweeted.

Martin will have to continue to prove the doubters wrong to try and get higher up in next year's rankings.