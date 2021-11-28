NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Odell Beckham News

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after getting released by the Cleveland Browns.

Other teams were in contention to sign Beckham, notably the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among others.

The Packers were actually seen by many as the favorite.

Aaron Rodgers said he "felt good about the conversations" around the Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit and he appreciated Green Bay was in the mix. Said ultimately it just wasn't the right fit. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) November 15, 2021

However, according to a new report, Beckham felt low-balled by the Packers’ offer, so he decided to go with the Rams.

“Packers reportedly declined to increase their offer to OBJ over veteran minimum plus incentives, which pushed him to the Rams,” Pro Football Talk tweeted.

Packers reportedly declined to increase their offer to OBJ over veteran minimum plus incentives, which pushed him to the Rams. (Later today, it's Rams at Packers.) https://t.co/lbUNr8p86Y — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 28, 2021

So far, it’s tough to blame the Packers for their decision. Not everyone agrees with that, though.

“The Packers don’t value the WR position for some reason, despite it annually handicapping the team,” one fan wrote.

“OBJ signing will show its importance in the playoffs,” another fan predicted.

“It’s hard to believe that OBJ would choose a city like Green Bay (dull, small) over Los Angeles (where he has a home, friends, baby on the way, desirable weather conditions, high profile stars – actors, athletes, etc.) regardless of how much money GB offered,” one fan added on Twitter.

The Packers and the Rams are set to meet on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.