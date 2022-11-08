NFL World Outraged Over Latest Brett Favre Scandal

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The hits keep coming for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Amid an investigation into his role in a massive Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports:

"Two concussion drug companies backed by Brett Favre and enmeshed in a massive welfare fraud case overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs during efforts to raise money, per [Mark Fainaru-Wada]."

The NFL world was outraged by the latest out of the Magnolia State.

"Can Brett Favre go to jail now?" a fan asked.

"Dude is an absolute mess," another said. "To hell with him, and the football he rode in on."

"Brett Favre - Future state senator from Mississippi ..." tweeted Jeff Johnson.

"This is a weird script for his new Wrangler Jeans commercial," another fan commented.

"Hmmm this Brett Favre guy sure is involved with constant crimes and scams."

"Brett Favre has turned out to be one of the biggest scumbags ever," another user stated.

Favre and others are accused of "squandering" tens of millions of dollars from from Mississippi's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.