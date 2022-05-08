NFL World Paid Tribute To Erin Andrews This Week
Happy birthday week, Erin Andrews!
The legendary sports reporter celebrated her birthday on May 4. She shares a birthday with fellow sports reporter and podcast co-host Charissa Thompson.
That's pretty special.
NFL fans - and sports fans in general - took to social media to pay tribute to Andrews on her birthday.
Erin and Charissa discussed their birthdays - including a big one for Charissa - on the podcast this week.
Happy birthday to both of them!