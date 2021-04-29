NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Trade Rumor

The New England Patriots appear to be on the verge of making a significant move at the quarterback position.

According to a report from NESN’s Dale Arnold, the Patriots are working on a move that would bring Jimmy Garoppolo to New England.

Garoppolo, who was previously traded from New England to San Francisco, has been on the trading block this offseason. The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 spot in the NFL Draft and are expected to select a quarterback.

The Patriots have long been rumored as a likely destination for Garoppolo. That rumor was confirmed on Wednesday night.

Arnold is reporting that the Patriots are working on a new contract for Garoppolo that would help him land in New England.

“Same source who correctly told me Tom Brady had signed with Buccaneers. Doesn’t mean it will get done, but they’re working on it,” he reports.

What I’ve been told, by a reliable source —- @Patriots are working on a new contract for Jimmy G that could lead to a deal with @49ers. Same source who correctly told me Tom Brady had signed with @Buccaneers. Doesn’t mean it will get done, but they’re working on it. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) April 28, 2021

Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the latest Patriots quarterback trade rumor.

Well, it’d obviously behoove the Patriots to have something ready in case the opportunity arises since they don’t have enough space to fit Garoppolo’s contract as it currently is. But New England has certainly built an offensive arsenal that matches well with Garoppolo https://t.co/rApHLDyckm — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 28, 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo's no-trade clause would give him the opportunity to agree to the Patriots' re-worked deal before permitting the trade. #49ers https://t.co/EPSb4K4bFs — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) April 28, 2021

This would make a lot of sense. The 49ers will take a QB at 3 and Garoppolo is costly. If they can get a pick for Jimmy G, it would help them a lot. And for the Patriots, getting Jimmy G at the (likely) cost of a mid-round pick is a solid move, especially on a new contract. https://t.co/W0KhoIekqv — Jacob Camenker (@JacobCamenker) April 28, 2021

Garoppolo’s had an up-and-down time in San Francisco, though he was extremely well thought of with the Patriots.

Perhaps getting back to New England is exactly what he needs to get back to playing at a high level.