NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Trade Rumor

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots appear to be on the verge of making a significant move at the quarterback position.

According to a report from NESN’s Dale Arnold, the Patriots are working on a move that would bring Jimmy Garoppolo to New England.

Garoppolo, who was previously traded from New England to San Francisco, has been on the trading block this offseason. The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 spot in the NFL Draft and are expected to select a quarterback.

The Patriots have long been rumored as a likely destination for Garoppolo. That rumor was confirmed on Wednesday night.

Arnold is reporting that the Patriots are working on a new contract for Garoppolo that would help him land in New England.

Same source who correctly told me Tom Brady had signed with Buccaneers. Doesn’t mean it will get done, but they’re working on it,” he reports.

Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the latest Patriots quarterback trade rumor.

Garoppolo’s had an up-and-down time in San Francisco, though he was extremely well thought of with the Patriots.

Perhaps getting back to New England is exactly what he needs to get back to playing at a high level.


