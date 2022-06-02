NFL World Paying Tribute To Frank Gore's Career

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Frank Gore will retire after signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

At a position where 30-year-olds are often perceived as past their prime, Gore offered unparalleled longevity. The running back tallied 160,000 career rushing yards over 16 seasons and recorded 99 total touchdowns.

NFL's official Twitter page celebrated Gore's career accolades. He finished third behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton in rushing attempts and yards.

"16 years. 16,000 yards. Did it for the doubters who said he wouldn’t last 4 years," NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe wrote on Twitter. "Hard to find a tougher player to ever play in this league. Miami legend on and off the field. Future Hall of Famer. Enjoy retirement, Frank Gore."

"I’ve covered some of the greatest athletes in sports in my more than 20 years in this business, and Frank Gore ranks among the toughest I’ve ever encountered," The Athletic's Stephen Holder wrote. "He was just built different."

"One of my favorite athletes ever," ESPN's Kelly Cohen said. "Thanks for everything you did for the game, Frank Gore!"

Congratulations to Gore on a long and decorated NFL career.