NFL World Paying Tribute To Legendary Cowboys Scout

Former Dallas Cowboys director of pro and college scouting Larry Lacewell passed away in his home on Tuesday night, per the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

He was 85 years old.

Lacewell claimed three Super Bowl titles during his time with the Dallas front office (1992-2004). He worked closely alongside his friend/team owner Jerry Jones during the Cowboys' dynasty in the 1990s. He retired from his position in 2004.

Lacewell is also a legend at the collegiate level. The former head coach/athletic director led the Arkansas State football program to a 69-58-4 record from 1979-89. He still holds the program record for most all-time wins as a head coach.

Lacewell also had several stints as an assistant for other powerhouse programs. After beginning his career under legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant in 1959, he went on to notch two national championships as defensive coordinator/assistant under Barry Swizter at Oklahoma. He also spent two seasons as defensive coordinator for Tennessee (1990-92).

The football world took to Twitter to pay tribute to Lacewell following the news of his passing.

Lacewell was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.