NFL World Pays Tribute To Longtime Dolphins Executive

The Miami Dolphins lost a beloved member of the organization this weekend.

On Saturday, Dolphins vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel released a statement on the passing of the team's SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, Jason Jenkins.

He was 47-years-old.

Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people. Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.

The NFL world paid tribute to the late Dolphins exec on social media.

"Tragic news for the Miami Dolphins," tweeted Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

"This is such sad news," a Dolphins podcaster said. "Jason Jenkins was just announced as passing away today. He was such a gentle man who was an advocate for all community groups. I had the pleasure of knowing him and interacting with him on many occasions. The world has lost a great man. RIP Jason."

"Among much much more important things, Jason Jenkins was the first team official in town to support this network," shared Five Reasons Sports. "You won’t find anyone in the media here who didn’t like and respect him. Not at any outlet. ... RIP."

"We are sending our love to the entire Miami Dolphins organization, the family and friends of Jason Jenkins, and to anyone whose life Jason had an impact on," tweeted the Atlanta Falcons. "Our league has lost a great person and friend."

"Jason Jenkins’ closing remarks to Texas Tech graduates in 2018, when he challenged them to change the world," said Tim Reynolds.

Before joining the Dolphins, Jenkins worked with the 49ers, Texas Southern University and Lehigh.