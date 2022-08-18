NFL World Praying For Browns Star's Family Today

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is reportedly dealing with a family member who's fallen "gravely ill," per team insider Mary Kay Cabot.

"Myles Garrett has been at the side of a close family who's gravely ill, & who's condition had worsened. He's on his way back to CLE and will be back on the field in a day or two. The Browns have given him all the time he needs, which he appreciates," Cabot reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to offer words of support for Garrett and his family.

"Prayers to you and fam big dawg!" one fan wrote.

"Ugh figured it was family related. hoping the best for Myles and his family," another added.

"Prayers to Myles and his family," another said.

Garrett was not present for today's training camp practice and will likely be unavailable for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. After not playing in the Browns' preseason opener, the All-Pro pass rusher wasn't expected to play this weekend anyway.

Our thoughts are with Garrett and his family through this difficult time.