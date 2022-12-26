NFL World Praying For City Of Buffalo On Monday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo, New York and the surrounding area have been hammered by a massive blizzard and tragically the situation has become dire.

As of this afternoon, over two dozen people in the Buffalo area have lost their lives due to the dangerous weather conditions. Some residents are trapped under several feet of snow and have no way of even getting out of their homes to pick up essentials like food and toiletries.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills remain stuck in Chicago from last week's game since it's not safe to return to the city. So they're calling on the wider NFL world for some support.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs asked that everyone "Please pray for the safety of everybody in Buffalo."

Diggs' message is going viral with over 11,000 likes and 700 retweets over the past two hours.

Inclement weather has been a massive issue for the Bills for over a month now. Last month they had to play a home game in Detroit because over five feet of snow made travel to and from the stadium impossible.

The Bills are in Cincinnati for next Sunday's game against the Bengals, but after that they still have one more game at home against the New England Patriots.

We all hope that the city of Buffalo is able to get through this with no more loss of life.

Our hearts go out to everyone who suffered because of the storm.