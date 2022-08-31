NFL World Praying For Family Of Longtime Dolphins Executive

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins and the wider NFL world were stunned earlier this week when senior vice president Jason Jenkins suddenly passed away at the age of 48.

According to reports on Wednesday, Jenkins' sudden passing was the result of blood clots traveling from his leg to his heart. He apparently had a history of thrombosis - blood clotting - but this was still a sudden event.

Jenkins had been with the Miami Dolphins since 2009 and was promoted to Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs in 2015. He helped oversee the Dolphins' media outreach, public relations, social media and community efforts, and performed those same duties for Hard Rock Stadium and the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

NFL fans and analysts have been showing an outpouring of support for Jenkins and his family amid his passing. Many are hoping that this may be a call to action for people to get regularly checked up to avoid deaths like this in the future.

Other fans who have gone through the same thing that ultimately took Jenkins' life have spoken up about their own experiences:

"This condition almost killed me a few years ago. I found out later I had two DNA mutations that made my highly likely for those. Scary to be a time bomb and not know it," one user wrote.

"I survived the bilateral pulmonary embolisms. Wouldn't wish what I went through on anyone," wrote another.

"i have Factor 5 Leiden .... after a bad leg injury years ago caused a clot, i take blood thinner every day since," a third user wrote.

We wish Jenkins' family and loved ones the best.