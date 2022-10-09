NFL World Praying For Former Ohio State Football Star

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a scary injury during his team's Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Olave's head was slammed into the turf as he reeled in the second touchdown of his NFL career. He lay motionless on the field for a few seconds before being checked on by the team's medical staff.

The former Ohio State star walked out under his own power, but will almost certainly be done for the day.

The NFL world took to Twitter to send well wishes to the rookie wide receiver.

"Bro these concussions this year are very scary," one fan wrote.

"I do hate the saints but i don’t like seeing this man. I hope dude ok that’s bad bruh," another added.

"This looks horrible omg," another said.

"Is it just me or is this kind of stuff happening more often?" another asked.

This play was originally ruled an incompletion for Olave. A coach's challenge from Dennis Allen resulted in a successful overturn — giving the Saints a 24-19 lead over the Seahawks.