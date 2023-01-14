NFL World Praying For Former Star Quarterback's Family

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Rich Gannon #12 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won the game 48-21. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The football world is praying for the family of a former NFL star quarterback this week.

Two days ago, former NFL MVP quarterback Rich Gannon took to Twitter with a message for fans. He was hoping fans would provide their thoughts and prayers for his mother.

"Please keep my Mom in your prayers!" Gannon said in a post on Twitter.

The football world flocked to social media to send their prayers to Gannon and his family.

"Sorry to hear it Rich...I'm praying for you and your family," said former NFL player Steve Tasker.

"Rich, the entire world of the NFL and everyone else everywhere prays for your mom. God is watching over your family Rich. No one is alone in dark times," added another fan.

"Done - our family is thinking of yours!! Sending nothing but good thoughts," said a third.

Our thoughts are with Gannon and his family.