NFL World Praying For General Manager On Wednesday

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Keim's absence is health-related.

Keim, 50, is in his 10th season as Arizona's general manager. This has been a frustrating year for his team to say the least.

The Cardinals are just 4-9 heading into this weekend. On Monday night, they lost star quarterback Kyler Murray.

Now, the Cardinals will have to operate without their general manager.

As you'd expect, the NFL world is wishing Keim all the best.

"Interesting. Well sports aside hope he is okay," one person said.

Another person replied, "Yikes. The disaster of a szn continues. Hope everything is ok tho."

The Cardinals announced that Keim's duties will be handled by VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson.

Hopefully, Keim will be able to return to his role with the Cardinals later this season.