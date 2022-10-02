NFL World Praying For Steelers Fan's Family On Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

A terrible tragedy occurred at Acrisure Stadium following today's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets.

According to Andrew Stockey of WTAE Pittsburgh, police and EMS had to be called to the stadium after a fan fell from the escalator inside. The fan was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the fan did not survive the fall and succumbed to their injuries soon after.

NFL fans were horrified by the story. Everyone is sending their thoughts and prayers to the fan in the aftermath of their passing:

It was already an emotional day at Acrisure Stadium as the Steelers seemingly began a new era of football with Kenny Pickett. While the rookie out of nearby Pitt wasn't able to lead the team to a win, there was a lot of reason for optimism leaving the stadium after the game.

But some things are bigger than football and there might be a lot of people traumatized by this death at their beloved stadium.

The Steelers are on the road next week, so it's unlikely that any ensuing police investigation will disrupt anything that may be coming up at Acrisure Stadium.

We wish the family of the deceased well in this difficult time.