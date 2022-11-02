NFL World Praying For Tom Coughlin's Family

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Tom Coughlin of the New York Giants reacts to a play against the Washington Redskins in the third quarter at FedExField on November 29, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL community got some sad news regarding Tom Coughlin's family on Wednesday morning.

Coughlin's wife Judy passed away at the age of 77, according to her family.

She spent the last few years battling progressive supranuclear palsy, which is an incurable brain disorder that impacts walking and balance.

The NFL community rushes to give their condolences to Coughlin's family.

"Judy was a wonderful woman, and Her and Tom and the entire Coughlin family are loved here in Jacksonville. Praying for the Coughlins today," another fan tweeted.

"I’m deeply saddened for Tom Coughlin, their children, and family. Their love and partnership, their care for one another, are to be envied. Will long remember chatting with TC and Judy at his annual charity event in Florida and at various NFL spring meetings," ESPN's Ed Werder tweeted.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Coughlin's family. May she rest in peace.