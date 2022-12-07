NFL World Praying For Veteran Player Following Stroke

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers designated defensive lineman Henry Anderson to return from the non-football injury list.

Not long after the move was made, Anderson spoke with reporters about why he was on the list in the first place. He revealed that he suffered a stroke.

“It was definitely something I wasn’t expecting,” he said. “I don’t have any conditions that make me more susceptible to that type of thing. So definitely surprised me. But like I said, got pretty luckily. The trainers and the medical staff and the doctors in the hospital did an outstanding job, and I was able to avoid any major issues.”

After learning the news, fans flocked to social media to share their well wishes for Anderson.

"Really scary for him and his family! I'm glad he is okay, and I hope he focuses on getting well," one fan said.

"Yikes. So scary for him and his family! I'm so glad he is better,"

Hopefully Anderson puts his health first and continues to progress.