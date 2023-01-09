NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles.

In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime.

Here's what the NFL world (mostly those in Detroit) had to say about Baker on Twitter:

"I've always loved Baker Mayfield. Easily my favorite QB. Always make big plays. Let's do this bro!" a Lions fan said.

"Channel your inner Stafford, Baker Mayfield," Detroit Sports Podcast tweeted.

"Rams! This is insanity if you’re a Lions fan," commented Big Cat. "Let’s go Baker."

"COME ON BAKER. ONE DRIVE FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE."

"BAKER REAGAN MAYFIELD MY LIFE IS IN YOUR HANDS," another user said.

Can Baker and the Rams pull it out?