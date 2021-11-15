NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Jones News

Green Bay Packers fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief on Monday morning.

Packers star running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. The injury looked bad, with Jones reportedly in tears as he left the blue medical tent, wanting to speak with family in the stands.

Jones won’t be out for long, though.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter are reporting that Jones suffered an MCL sprain. The injury will knock Jones out for a game or two, but hopefully nothing more than that.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones was found to have a mild MCL sprain after his MRI, source said, which mean he’s out 1-2 weeks. Relatively good news overall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

This is fairly surprising news, considering how the injury looked on Sunday.

“This would be super impressive and honestly should be considered a best case scenario for Jones,” Jesse Morse shared on Twitter.

This would be super impressive and honestly should be considered a best case scenario for Jones. — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) November 15, 2021

The Packers do not have to place Jones on the IR, which would’ve knocked him out for at least three weeks.

“This time frame means the Packers avoid having to put Aaron Jones on IR, which would sideline him at least three weeks. Now Packers can see how Jones progresses through this week and then make a determination,” Schefter added.

Jones suffered the injury on a rushing attempt in the second half. He appeared to tweak something as he went to the ground.

The Packers running back attempted to run off the field, but he had to collapse in pain.

Here’s the play Aaron Jones was injured. pic.twitter.com/GenLeEuhWv — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 14, 2021

It was a pretty good day for the Packers besides that injury.

Green Bay topped Seattle, 17-0, to improve to 8-2 on the season.

The Packers are set to play at the Vikings next weekend.