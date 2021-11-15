The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Jones News

Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief on Monday morning.

Packers star running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. The injury looked bad, with Jones reportedly in tears as he left the blue medical tent, wanting to speak with family in the stands.

Jones won’t be out for long, though.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter are reporting that Jones suffered an MCL sprain. The injury will knock Jones out for a game or two, but hopefully nothing more than that.

This is fairly surprising news, considering how the injury looked on Sunday.

“This would be super impressive and honestly should be considered a best case scenario for Jones,” Jesse Morse shared on Twitter.

The Packers do not have to place Jones on the IR, which would’ve knocked him out for at least three weeks.

“This time frame means the Packers avoid having to put Aaron Jones on IR, which would sideline him at least three weeks. Now Packers can see how Jones progresses through this week and then make a determination,” Schefter added.

Jones suffered the injury on a rushing attempt in the second half. He appeared to tweak something as he went to the ground.

The Packers running back attempted to run off the field, but he had to collapse in pain.

It was a pretty good day for the Packers besides that injury.

Green Bay topped Seattle, 17-0, to improve to 8-2 on the season.

The Packers are set to play at the Vikings next weekend.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.