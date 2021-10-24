NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said This Week

Aaron Rodgers had some words for Chicago Bears fans during last weekend’s win. The Green Bay Packers quarterback then opened up about those words – and the reaction to them – in the days that followed.

The MVP quarterback told a group of Bears fans “I still own you!” after scoring a game-sealing rushing touchdown. Photos later showed that the Bears fans were flipping Rodgers off in the end zone. He made sure to clap back at them with some words of his own.

“I STILL OWN YOU!” Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans 🍿 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/PacXCtnqaC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2021

Rodgers has since addressed his comment, admitting that he won’t be silenced by “woke cancel culture.”

“That is the state of our media and really our culture, not just media,” Rodgers said. “But our culture. This woke PC culture, and if I may elaborate just slightly, if you don’t mind. I think that in general my feelings are this. There’s a PC woke culture that exists, and there’s a cancel culture at the same time. And it’s based on people’s own feelings of personal miserability or just distaste for their own situations or life or just an enjoyment of holding other people down with their thumb, but when you engage in this culture and you’re immersed in it and you’re in it so much and for me, when I took time in the offseason to work on myself and work on my mental status, I was selfish or nonresponsive, and selfish and entitled. When I came back and said what I said at what I felt like was the right time and spoke the truth, the same sentiments were shared. Maybe not by as many people, because a lot of people respected what I said, but the same sentiments were shared.”

Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina was among those who addressed the comments:

I’m not sure there’s an athlete today who talks more about how he doesn’t care at all about what people say while always talking about what people say than Rodgers. As for the “woke mob,” I spend all day, every day searching the web for content. I didn’t see one person knock Rodgers for what he said, let alone try to get him canceled. It was the complete opposite. He was praised all over the web for giving us the moment.

Traina is pretty spot on.

Rodgers was widely praised for his interaction with Bears fans. Perhaps he was talking about a larger issue at hand when speaking with McAfee, but as far as his Bears fan incident goes, there didn’t seem to be any brushback.

Aaron Rodgers throws shade on "woke cancel culture": “There is this culture that exists that gets off on shrinking people…quieting them,” Rodgers says. "I like to speak the truth. I’m not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people." pic.twitter.com/hkWxU2AqXM — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) October 21, 2021

McAfee also admitted that he didn’t see much criticism – if any.

“Did you think it was more a negative response to the ‘I still own you’ thing? Because I’m gonna be honest, maybe I just have too many blinders on, but everyone I saw loved it,” McAfee admitted.

Regardless, Rodgers’ Tuesday morning interviews with Rodgers are typically must-listen. This week’s episode likely will be, too.