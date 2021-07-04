The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Season Decision

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Green Bay Packers helmet.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly had a chance to opt out of the 2021 NFL regular season and keep most of his contract money. However, it does not look like the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback seized on that opportunity.

Instead, it sounds like Rodgers plans on playing the 2021 NFL season. Of course, it remains to be seen if that will happen in Green Bay.

Rodgers, 37, reportedly could have opted out of the 2021 season and recouped most of his salary money. The MVP quarterback reportedly had until Friday, July 2 to make that decision. Well, the deadline has come and went, and it looks like Rodgers is still planning on playing this season.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reported on Friday that Rodgers did not opt out of the 2021 regular season.

Aaron Rodgers could have opted out of the 2021 NFL season over fears of COVID-19 as a way to not return to the Green Bay Packers but also not pay through the nose via the fines and the returning of signing bonus.

Rodgers did not jump through that loophole.

According to a source, Rodgers did not opt out by Friday’s deadline.

This, of course, does not guarantee that Rodgers will play for the Packers in 2021. However, it seems unlikely that Rodgers will hold out and cost himself millions of dollars.

Rodgers has been preparing for the 2021 season, even though he hasn’t reported to voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp.

Packers fans have rejoiced at the non-opt out, as well.

There remains a chance that Rodgers will be traded, though. The Denver Broncos continue to be mentioned as a possible destination.

But for now, Rodgers remains a member of the Green Bay Packers, and one that seems to intend on playing in 2021.


