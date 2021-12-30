NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Telling Admission

Prior to the 2021 season, it seemed as though the long-running Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay was coming to a close. But now as the reigning league MVP puts together yet another stellar season with the Packers organization, it appears the shattering relationship between the QB and franchise is starting to mend.

One of Rodgers’ main gripes with the Green Bay front office was his lack of communication with general manager Brian Gutekunst in regards to important franchise decision making.

On Wednesday, the 17th-year Packers quarterback said his relationship with Gutekunst has “grown” over the past year.

“I’ve enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian’s taken the lead in that. And I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown,” Rodgers said, per Packers insider Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Aaron Rodgers today on GM Brian Gutekunst: "I’ve enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian’s taken the lead in that. And I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 29, 2021

Fans from around the NFL world took to Twitter to react to this change of heart from Rodgers.

“Packer for life,” one fan wrote.

“Where’s the Aaron Rodgers is leaving crowd,” another inquired.

“BRING HIM BACKKKK,” another added.

During this previous offseason, the Denver Broncos emerged as frontrunners to land the super star signal caller. Now, many fans are pointing out the fact that these comments have major implications on that future possibility.

“I don’t want to overreact or anything, but this sounds horrible for the Broncos’ chances at Aaron Rodgers,” one fan wrote.

“Oh no, this isn’t good for the Broncos,” another added.

Having clinched an NFC North title with a 12-3 record, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look to mount a deep postseason run.