NFL World Reacts To Unique Aaron Rodgers Trade Idea

There are a lot of trade ideas being floated around for Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos…Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders…Aaron Rodgers to the Washington Football Team.

Everyone seems to have a suggestion for what the Packers should do with their disgruntled superstar quarterback. Peter King floated his interesting idea on Monday morning.

King, though, does not think Rodgers should be traded ahead of the 2021 season. Instead, the NBC Sports NFL insider floated a “compromise.”

The idea: The Packers commit to trade Rodgers, pacifying the angry quarterback—but the deal would not happen till next spring. Rodgers, in turn, agrees to give the Packers one more season in exchange for being allowed to transition to a new team before the 2022 draft.

It’s certainly an interesting idea. The 2021 season would essentially serve as a farewell tour for Rodgers in Green Bay.

Would he want that, though? Would the Packers sign up for it?

NFL fans across the country are speculating about the possibilities.

Football Morning In America is up! In today's column: • A compromise solution for Rodgers, Packers

• How the Julio Jones trade went down

• Father's Day book recommendations

• Snippets from 2021 commencement addresses

• 6 guest FMIA columns coming uphttps://t.co/JN5TtWaDrC pic.twitter.com/JywYgDkVHF — Peter King (@peter_king) June 7, 2021

“Peter you assume Jordan Love can play QB in the NFL. Your compromise only makes sense if Love can actually project to be a serviceable to above average QB. Otherwise, why trade a future HOF QB that is coming off a MVP season?” one fan wrote.

“Isn’t this what Green Bay has wanted all along? To move on from him after 2021? Don’t see Rodgers going for it,” another fan added.

“Seems to me the Packers have the leverage. They are refusing to trade Rodgers; I don’t think Rodgers will lose a year to prove a point. He can’t make up that lost year and a possible decrease in effectiveness. He would be spiting himself,” one fan wrote.

The compromise would probably be a win for the Packers, as it would give them at least one more year of Rodgers. However, it is difficult to see Rodgers going for this. If he wants out, why would he accept one more season?