NFL World Reacts To The AFC Championship National Anthem

The national anthem at a major sporting event always seem to spark reactions from fans on social media.

That is certainly the case on Sunday, when Ashanti performed the national anthem prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

There were some microphone issues at first, at least with CBS’s broadcast.

Some technical issues on the national anthem. Sorry, Ashanti! pic.twitter.com/R7iDv4R9xe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 30, 2022

The crowd did its part, though. Thousands of fans at Arrowhead Stadium were strongly singing along to the national anthem on Sunday afternoon.

Don’t think I’ve ever heard a stadium crowd sing a long to the national anthem this loudly before pic.twitter.com/42SNXVPp9N — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2022

That was pretty cool.

That crowd recognized that quick! And said: pic.twitter.com/s3yZmWHeGk — lsutigerzfan (@lsutigerzfan) January 30, 2022

The crowd singing the national anthem… pure chills. — #KCMagicNumber (@KCMagicNumber) January 30, 2022

Loved the KC crowd singing along to national anthem when the singer had mic issues. #AFCChampionship — Bayou Ben (@BarstoolMintzy) January 30, 2022

The Chiefs and the Bengals are underway, with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. The winner of this one will take on the winner of the Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game contest in two weeks in Los Angeles.