The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The AFC Championship National Anthem

Ashanti singing on Fox and Friends.(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

The national anthem at a major sporting event always seem to spark reactions from fans on social media.

That is certainly the case on Sunday, when Ashanti performed the national anthem prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

There were some microphone issues at first, at least with CBS’s broadcast.

The crowd did its part, though. Thousands of fans at Arrowhead Stadium were strongly singing along to the national anthem on Sunday afternoon.

That was pretty cool.

The Chiefs and the Bengals are underway, with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. The winner of this one will take on the winner of the Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game contest in two weeks in Los Angeles.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.