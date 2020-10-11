NFL World Reacts To Alex Smith Playing In Today’s Game

The Spun

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team throws before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at FedExField on October 11, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Less than two years ago, Alex Smith suffered an injury that was both career and life threatening. Smith suffered massive injuries in his leg that required dozens of surgeries and weeks in the hospital.

Fast forward to today and Smith is playing at quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

Smith, 36, was active as the backup quarterback for Washington today. Ron Rivera started Kyle Allen under center after benching Dwayne Haskins, who was inactive.

Allen unfortunately took a major blow in the first half, which resulted in Smith coming into an NFL game for the first time in almost 24 months. It’s a pretty surreal scene.

The NFL world is overcome with emotion seeing Smith on the field again. It’s both an incredible sight, considering the months of rehab that Smith went through, and also a bit scary, considering how he last left a field.

It’s understandable to be nervous and uneasy watching Smith play football this afternoon. But this is clearly what Smith wanted and there was no one who was going to get in his way.

Hopefully the longtime NFL quarterback will stay safe and healthy on the field this afternoon.

Los Angeles is leading Washington, 20-7, late in the first half.


