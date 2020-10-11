NFL World Reacts To Alex Smith Playing In Today’s Game

Less than two years ago, Alex Smith suffered an injury that was both career and life threatening. Smith suffered massive injuries in his leg that required dozens of surgeries and weeks in the hospital.

Fast forward to today and Smith is playing at quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

Smith, 36, was active as the backup quarterback for Washington today. Ron Rivera started Kyle Allen under center after benching Dwayne Haskins, who was inactive.

Allen unfortunately took a major blow in the first half, which resulted in Smith coming into an NFL game for the first time in almost 24 months. It’s a pretty surreal scene.

Alex Smith is IN the game. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/C7otUjOaJM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 11, 2020

The NFL world is overcome with emotion seeing Smith on the field again. It’s both an incredible sight, considering the months of rehab that Smith went through, and also a bit scary, considering how he last left a field.

NFL fans seeing Alex Smith play again @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/qErDBCHfdn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2020

Alex Smith made it back from what many considered a career-ending broken leg in 2018. @brgridiron ⬜️ 17 surgeries

⬜️ Talk of amputation

⬜️ Life-threatening infection

⬜️ Missed two seasons He’s back under center in Week 5 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sWUBaSdqW8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2020

there's two kinds of people: people who see alex smith's return as a feel-good moment and those of us who kinda wanna vomit over it all. — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 11, 2020

I’m honestly a nervous wreck watching Alex Smith. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 11, 2020

This is bonkers. I remember seeing Alex Smith’s leg and wishing he’d just let it go. All the respect in the world for a guy who did it his way when he had every financial incentive to just hang it up. pic.twitter.com/1KnwxO1SUa — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 11, 2020

It’s understandable to be nervous and uneasy watching Smith play football this afternoon. But this is clearly what Smith wanted and there was no one who was going to get in his way.

Hopefully the longtime NFL quarterback will stay safe and healthy on the field this afternoon.

Los Angeles is leading Washington, 20-7, late in the first half.