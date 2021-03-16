NFL World Reacts To The Andy Dalton Signing News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears reportedly signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal. This news comes just two days after the franchise reportedly decided to let their four-year starter Mitchell Trubisky walk in free agency.

With Russell Wilson, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Sam Darnold all potential options for the Bears this offseason, plenty of Chicago fans aren’t too happy with this free-agent signing. The richness of the contract is a massive point of contention — especially since the Washington Football Team landed arguably a better quarterback in Fitzpatrick with a similar one-year, $10 million deal.

As of right now, the Bears’ QB depth chart includes Dalton and 2020 backup/starter Nick Foles.

NFL fans and media members were puzzled by this move to say the least.

Checking on all the Bears fans out there… y’all good or you need a minute to digest this? https://t.co/n1Feidc7dI — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) March 16, 2021

And on that note, I’m done. I can’t do it with this team anymore. https://t.co/w3uWH2JhVI — Marty D (@Two_First_Name) March 16, 2021

I’m done with Pace and Nagy. Should’ve fired them in January, George. The 🤡 show continues up at Halas Hall. It sucks being a .@ChicagoBears fan. It really does. https://t.co/SvNlPpPelD — Joe DiGiacomo (@Joeyd51) March 16, 2021

Imagine talking yourself into Russell Wilson over the past few weeks and then reading this tweet https://t.co/WyGT4n6ZEQ — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) March 16, 2021

Let me reiterate, I despise Ryan Pace with a fiery passion. YOU COULD HAVE HAD RYAN FITZPATRICK FOR THE SAME MONEY! https://t.co/aHAKPhXWkd — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) March 16, 2021

Now entering his seventh season as the Bears’ general manager, Ryan Pace has collected a pretty abysmal track record when it comes to selecting franchise quarterbacks.

Pace’s first QB move was signing former Tampa Bay quarterback Mike Glennon in 2017. Just a month later, the Chicago GM traded up to the No. 10 overall pick to select Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft. Then in 2020, Pace made another questionable decision — trading a fourth-round selection to acquire Foles.

For many Bears fans, this signing of Dalton is just the icing on the cake for a disappointing Ryan Pace era in Chicago.